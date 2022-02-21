Sarcophagus Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $7,288.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.