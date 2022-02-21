Savix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,985.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Savix has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00005489 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $125,022.67 and approximately $7,985.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00036640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00107865 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 138,645 coins and its circulating supply is 61,415 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.