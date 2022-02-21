SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications stock opened at $290.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SBA Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

