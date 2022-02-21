Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Scholar Rock worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRRK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $16.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

