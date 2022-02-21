Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,558 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $37.36. 7,312,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

