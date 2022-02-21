Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,669 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

