Scout24 (ETR:G24) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.38

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €49.38 ($56.11) and last traded at €49.62 ($56.39), with a volume of 116570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €51.04 ($58.00).

G24 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.47 ($81.22).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

