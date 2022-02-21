SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 47,425 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 183.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UVXY opened at $17.00 on Monday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

