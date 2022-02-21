SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 294.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11.

