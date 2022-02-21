SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,210 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 440.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 559,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

