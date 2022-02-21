SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $34.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

