SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.33%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.