SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period.

SLYV stock opened at $81.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

