SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

