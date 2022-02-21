SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $386.46 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

