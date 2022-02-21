SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,522,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,278,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $60.31 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74.

