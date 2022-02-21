SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37.

