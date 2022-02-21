Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

