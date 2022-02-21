Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Shares of SEE opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

