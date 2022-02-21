Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of SEE traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 1,696,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,081. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

