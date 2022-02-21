Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

SM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

