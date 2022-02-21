SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1,616.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,715 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.60% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,454 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of SEAS opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

