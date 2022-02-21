Selfkey Achieves Market Cap of $36.11 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Selfkey has a market cap of $36.11 million and $13.48 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,099,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

