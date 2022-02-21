SEMrush (SEMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEMR opened at $15.50 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Get SEMrush alerts:

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 504,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,060 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEMrush during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SEMrush during the third quarter valued at $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush during the fourth quarter valued at $5,091,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SEMrush during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.