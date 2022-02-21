Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Up 0.4%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

Seneca Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

