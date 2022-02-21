ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

NOW opened at $556.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

