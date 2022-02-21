Shadows Price Tops $0.0608 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Shadows has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $221,775.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00107380 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

