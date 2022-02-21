Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

SHAK opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

