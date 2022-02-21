Sharder (SS) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Sharder has a total market cap of $547,118.29 and $110,015.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00107939 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

