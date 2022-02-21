Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,700 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL) has been given a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.76) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.77) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.58) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,422.25 ($32.78).

LON SHEL traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,944.20 ($26.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,136,994. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.15). The stock has a market cap of £148.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.60), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,244,925.58).

Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

