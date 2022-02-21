Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.01 Billion

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.87 or 0.06897907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,610.50 or 1.00177856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006059 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

