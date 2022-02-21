ShockWave Medical, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a report released on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $147.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.24. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.