ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $147.49 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.24.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

