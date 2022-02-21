Showcase Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $76,951.38 and $3,419.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.65 or 0.06925322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,062.60 or 1.00080191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.