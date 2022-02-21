SI-BONE (SIBN) to Release Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SIBN opened at $19.34 on Monday. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.47.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

