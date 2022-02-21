SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0106 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $209,875.70 and $424.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,707.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.96 or 0.06878565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00277630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00763589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00067996 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.41 or 0.00396136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00217674 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,715,508 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

