Signata (SATA) Achieves Market Cap of $15.02 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Signata has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $371,237.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00107631 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

