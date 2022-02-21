Signum (SIGNA) Price Hits $0.0075

Signum (CURRENCY:SIGNA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Signum has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Signum coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Signum has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and $49,186.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Burst (SIGNA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Afri Union Coin (AUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Esports Token (EST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Soccer (CSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Signum Coin Profile

SIGNA is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. “

Buying and Selling Signum

