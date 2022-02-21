Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXYAY. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. Sika has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

