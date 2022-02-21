Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.94 million.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 258,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,244. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average of $171.60. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.20.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

