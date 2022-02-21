Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce $25.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.25 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $99.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.18 million to $100.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.35 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.