Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

