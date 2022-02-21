Skrumble Network (SKM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $78,720.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

