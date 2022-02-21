Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $565.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.30 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $447.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.
In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skyline Champion stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
