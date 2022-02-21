Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $565.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.30 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $447.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.