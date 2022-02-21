Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $10,842,025. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

