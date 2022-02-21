Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $607.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $612.40 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 73.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 75.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $68.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.