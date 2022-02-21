Smartlands Network (SLT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.68 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003520 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $1,471.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00108060 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

