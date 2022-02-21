SmileDirectClub (SDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SDC stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

