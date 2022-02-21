Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.08 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $222.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 87,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.