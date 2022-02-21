SnowGem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

